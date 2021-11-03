CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Masked Singer finally returns tonight and there may be a big shocker

By Jillian Sederholm
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing a week due to the World Series and coming down to the wire as to whether it would be preempted again for a potential Game 7, The Masked Singer is finally back tonight on Fox. And we may be seeing a historic moment. EW can reveal an...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Who Is The Masked Singer’s Pepper? Here’s Our Best Guess

The Masked Singer Season 6 is one of the Fox series’ most competitive seasons yet, though some contestants have still managed to stand out as frontrunners this year. The Pepper is certainly one of those competitors as her performances have stood out like those of a professional singer, even if they aren’t actually one. With that being said, we’re leaning on the idea that Pepper is actually a pretty well-known pop singer from the 2000s: Natasha Bedingfield.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Who Is Queen of Hearts in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Group B has officially set the standard on The Masked Singer. The group, which has included Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmation among others, is full of talent. One of the frontrunners is the Queen of Hearts. So, who is that? Scroll through to learn all we know about the singer. (Fans can watch all of the action on The Masked Singer live thanks to a free trial of FuboTV for new subscribers if you don't want to miss a moment).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Beach Ball: Here Are the Stars Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 8, “Giving Thanks,” which aired November 3 on Fox. Honey Boo Boo, we hardly knew you. Reality TV mother and daughter stars June Edith “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson joined “Masked Singer” on Wednesday night as new Wild Card contestants the Beach Ball, but were quickly unmasked at the end of the eighth episode of Season 6, “Giving Thanks.” (Episode 7, which aired last week, was a special best-of clip show without performances or an elimination from this season’s contestants.) Jenny...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Not on Tonight, Here's Why FOX Switched Things Up

Unfortunately, for fans of The Masked Singer, the competition series isn't on tonight. But, there's a reason why Fox is changing its schedule up. Instead of airing another episode of The Masked Singer, the network will be showcasing Game 2 of the World Series. The Masked Singer traditionally airs on...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Parade

Why Isn't The Masked Singer On This Week? We've Got All the Answers!

Through five weeks, The Masked Singer has continued to produce eye-popping costumes, hair-raising performances, and jaw-dropping reveals. But one of the biggest shocks for fans may be when they tuned into Fox on Wednesday night, only to find out the reality series wasn’t on this week. Here’s everything you need...
TV & VIDEOS
fox7austin.com

‘The Masked Singer’ reveal: These contestants just got tossed

LOS ANGELES - "The Masked Singer" continues to deliver epic performances and surprises: Two contestants were revealed and tossed off its latest episode. The Beachball, who viewers chose to send home Wednesday evening, turned out to be reality stars Alana Thompson and June Shannon — known for the popular television series including "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Mama June: From Not to Hot."
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

Masked Singer Preview: Are the Kardashians the Beach Ball?

The Beach Ball is bouncing onto The Masked Singer for episode eight on Nov. 3 and as fans gear up to watch its first performance, the judges seem to believe the Kardashian-Jenner family may be hiding inside the ball. From Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian, the judges are convinced that the ball—with lashes to die for—has two family members inside.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering The Seahorse From The Masked Singer Season 4

FOX’s The Masked Singer, is equal parts competition and suspense. Every season, celebrity contestants wear elaborate costumes and hit the stage to sing covers of well-known songs. The identities of the celebrities remain a mystery until they are eliminated from the contest. Every season, however, there are a few contestants that viewers and judges are able to identity strictly by the sound of their voices. During season four, The Seahorse was one of them. Revealed to be Tori Kelly, The Seahorse’s powerful vocals were impossible to disguise. Her performances were so good that many thought she would win, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Fans everywhere were shocked by her elimination, but she is still widely considered one of the best singers in the show’s history so far. Keep reading to learn more about the Seahorse from season 4 of The Masked Singer.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Tv News#Shocker#Caterpillar#Group A#Group B#Queen Of Hearts Mallard#Banana Split#Entertainment Weekly
Collider

‘The Masked Singer’ Creator is Developing Korean Game Show ‘Lotto Singer’ for the U.S.

Coming off the massive success of The Masked Singer, creator Wonwoo Park, the man responsible for the singing competition’s format, is bringing a classic Korean competition show to Fox. The network’s unscripted studio has sealed an exclusive first-look development deal with the creator, which includes the adaptation of the talent competition series Lotto Singer for American audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Supergirl series finale: Cat Grant returns + Kara’s big interview!

There were a number of big moments that took place throughout the Supergirl two-hour series finale, whether it be Lex Luthor being stopped or the wedding of Alex and Kelly. Yet, we wondered going into the finale the meaning behind the title: “Kara.” Obviously, that is Supergirl’s alter ego, but why did it matter within the context of the story? Why go there now? It was because of a huge, transformational moment in Kara Danvers’ life: Telling the world who she really was. Not only that, but also having Cat Grant be the person to help her do it.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Righteous Gemstones are taking on Hollywood filth in season 2 trailer

It's been over two years since the season 1 finale of Danny McBride's megachurch HBO comedy, and a month since McBride shared the exclusive season 2 first look with EW. But the Gemstones are officially back in action with a trailer that includes Eric Andre playing guitar, Kelvin (Adam Devine) starting a God Squad of "muscular boys," and the family launching the "GODD Gemstones" streaming service.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
editorials24.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Is No World Series, but It’ll Do

Unfortunately, Fox singing competition isn’t enough to overcome NBC’s ”Chicago“ lineup. With no Game 7 needed to settle the 2021 World Series, Fox went back to its normal Wednesday winner “The Masked Singer.” While the silly singing competition tied CBS’ “Survivor” as the highest-rated show(s) of the night among adults 18-49, NBC won Wednesday outright with its trio of “Chicago” shows.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
wfxb.com

Fox’s The Masked Singer is Hitting the Road

The Masked Singer is taking its show on the road! A 50 city national tour has been announced for 2022. It will feature show characters as well as celebrity guests. It kicks off on May 28th in St. Louis. Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Did 9-1-1 Forget Maddie? Did Midwife Not Name Baby? TV's Coolest Shiv? Did NCIS 'Blanks' Startle? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including The Morning Show, Y: The Last Man, The Rookie and 9-1-1! 1 | Where in the world did The Morning Show‘s Mitch think he was going to find a store open in the middle of the night… in rural Italy… during a COVID-19 lockdown? 2 | On Colin In Black and White, were you hoping that Crystal’s mom saved him a plate and that Colin and Crystal could be together someday? 3 | There was chemistry between Insecure‘s Issa and...
TV SERIES
Tampa Bay Times

Spinoff of ‘Masked Singer’ brings live show to Tampa

A spinoff of The Masked Singer is a live show that is coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts with a “local celebrity” in the mix of costumed singers. The premise of the hit Fox reality show is that it is a singing competition guessing game. The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities.
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

‘The Masked Singer’ 2022 live tour coming to Akron

AKRON, Ohio -- The hit Fox television show “The Masked Singer” will bring its first-ever live tour to 50 North American cities in 2022 -- including an Akron show on June 9, at E.J. Thomas Hall. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Nov. 3 at themaskedsingertour.com. “The...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy