The Eagles beat Powers in 3 sets tonight and honored the seniors Emma Kerkau, Faith Breinager and Haley Watchorn, who played their last match on Muth’s home court. Kerkau lead all in kills with 12 and tallied 7 blocks. Audrey Geer had 11 kills, 3 aces, and 3 digs. Amy Kern keeps improving and totaled 6 kills and 3 blocks. Lexi Boyke led the team in digs with 4, and Hannah Reinhardt also had 3 to match Geer. The Eagles travel to Ann Arbor Huron this Saturday for the River Rat Tournament, and will face a tough group of D1 schools. This will be an invaluable experience to prepare state tournament play.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO