Tool have announced that New York-based collective Brass Against will be playing as support on their upcoming European tour in 2022. Brass Against are a group of politically-minded musicians who – as declared on their website – "share the goal of creating music to inspire social and personal change". The group are known for their heavy brass-filled covers of songs by artists such as Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and – of course – Tool, previously performing covers of The Pot and Lateralus.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO