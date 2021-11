Billy Strings is headed overseas to make his London debut. The guitarist will play his first UK shows at London’s Islington Assembly Hall March 26 and 27, 2022. The dates are the only concerts confirmed thus far for Billy in 2022 outside of a New Year’s Day performance in Grand Rapids, Michigan and appearances at Innings Festival, WinterWonderGrass Tahoe and Beach Road Weekend. Strings and his band spent the weekend in the Midwest, where they played the Palace in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday and Friday before a show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on Saturday. Next up for the group is a two-night run at The Fillmore Philadelphia this Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO