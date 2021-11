After playing to a tie in Springfield last night, the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team earned redemption over AIC back in Hamden on Saturday, winning by the score of 2-1. A couple early chances for the Bobcats, including a one-on-one chance for sophomore winger Ty Smilanic, nearly broke the game open mere minutes in. His toe-drag snapshot beat the defender, but couldn’t get by the shoulder of Yellow Jackets’ graduate student goaltender Alec Calvaruso.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO