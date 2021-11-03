Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 4,503 new cases reported
The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 3, the state reports a total of 1,556,208 (+4,503) cases, leading to 80,450 (+190) hospitalizations and 10,196 (+18) ICU admissions. A total of 6,491,459 people — or 55.53% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 5,854 from the previous day.Ohio Vax-2-School: Those 5-11 can now sign up
The ODH reported 236 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,763. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
The 21-day case average is below 3,700.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0