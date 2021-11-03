Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, Good Afternoon!

(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a man who had thrown a plastic bag at him and chased him last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in what is likely to be the pivotal testimony of his homicide trial. "I didn't do anything...
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — A second witness in the trial of three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that defendant Gregory McMichael didn't know during police interviews whether Arbery committed a crime prior to their pursuit of him. Roderic Nohilly, a police sergeant in Georgia's...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
The United States and China pledged Wednesday to work closely together on climate change this decade, in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought fresh energy to the final days of the U.N. summit in Scotland. The world’s two biggest economies declared their intention “to work individually, jointly, and...
The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Here’s an explanation of the NFL’s disciplinary procedures and guidelines in the COVID-19 protocols. HOW IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING COVID-19 PROTOCOLS DETERMINED?
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to kick off the public promotion of his recently passed $555 billion infrastructure bill with a visit to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday as the White House tries to capitalize on the legislative win. While the bill has yet to be signed and...
The Justice Department is suing Uber over allegations that it discriminated against passengers with disabilities through the platform's “wait time” fee charges. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the ride-hailing service overcharged passengers with disabilities in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to get into an Uber car.
(CNN) — The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6 has as of publication issued 35 subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol. From targeting some of former President Donald Trump's...
