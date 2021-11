Popeyes, the fried chicken juggernaut, will open its first U.K. restaurant in Stratford on 20 November, and the menu includes its first ever vegan burger, a patty untouched by the tech meat companies that have come to dominate the vegan fast food arena at international chains. Its opening is the prelude to a longer-term plan of covering the country in Louisiana-style fried chicken restaurants, with the brand shooting for around 350 in its initial announcement back in March 2021.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO