Unai Emery will not be the next Newcastle United manager after he turned down the chance to leave Villarreal.The former Arsenal boss confirmed the Magpies’ interest following the Spanish club’s Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday evening.But on Wednesday he confirmed that he intends to stay in Spain leaving Newcastle’s new owners to continue their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.“No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing,”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO