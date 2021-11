Billy Gunn isn't interested in seeing WWE and All Elite Wrestling trade jabs with one another in the same way that WWE did with WCW back in the 90s. Back in the 1990s, Billy Gunn, as a member of D-Generation X, rode on a Jeep dressed up as a tank and sat outside an arena hosting WCW Nitro. This was par for the course in the 90s, as many companies engaged in direct competitive marketing as a way of keeping fans’ interest and constantly presenting an aura of an “us versus them” competition.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO