Genderless Clothing and Accessories That Look Chic on Everyone

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of high fashion has been ignoring the gender binary for a while now. See: the most recent Gucci runway shows, the entirety of London Fashion Week, and the red carpet outfits of stylish celebrities from Lil Nas X to...

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Carrie Bradshaw Flair in a Strapless Floral Print Dress and Cutout Silver Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker is continuing to wear fun ensembles for “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” star was spotted while on the set of the impending HBO show. For the ensemble, Parker donned a look that played with a multitude of textures and colors. It consisted of a white cropped lace jacket paired over a strapless blue dress that featured a big floral print splashed all over the dress. When it came down to the shoes, Parker slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals that added the most perfect Carrie Bradshaw twist to the ensemble. Her personal shoe aesthetic...
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
Jill Biden Opts for Unconventional Beach Attire in Skinny Jeans & Nike Sneakers

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day on Sunday near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans. Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos. Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the...
Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
Lil Nas X Hits the Red Carpet With a Puppy Purse and Platforms — So, Yes, Accessories Do Make the Look

At WSJ Magazine's Innovators of the Year Awards on Monday night, there were looks, and then there was Lil Nas X, who arrived in a tailored, black and white Thom Browne ensemble, leather puppy purse in tow. Selected by WSJ Magazine to honor is musical innovation as a November cover star, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge the superstar's many fashion contributions — and if we're talking specifically about last night, then we need to revisit that bag and those Rick Owens shoes.
Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Fall Boho in Midi Dress and Crystal Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” costume took a dose of inspiration from boho style. The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming with Bobby Lee in a decidedly bohemian look, a white pleated midi dress with a wave pattern beneath a loose-fitting cream coat. Her dress featured a pointed collar, as well as a midi-style skirt with wide stripes on its hem. The actress’ look was complete with a vintage studded Sonya Rykiel handbag, as well as a gold pendant necklace. For footwear, Parker wore a pair of Isabel Marant’s now sold-out Posy pumps, according to watchdog account...
Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments, it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.  The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy. Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen...
Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
