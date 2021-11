A multitude of 2021 and 2022 Audi models are being recalled in the United States due to an issue with the rear-view camera. Audi says that it discovered an issue during regular quality assurance processes, noting there could be a delay in the rear-view camera response time under certain conditions. The German automaker says that as the rear-view camera picture may not be available when the vehicle is switched into reverse, the issue increases the risk of a crash.

