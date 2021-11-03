CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - Joel Matip to Start? Kostas Tsimikas to Replace Andy Robertson?

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid tonight in the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp could make some big changes.

Let's have a look at how our writers think that Liverpool will lineup tonight against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side.

Adam Ford

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota;

Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's defence were let down by their midfield for large parts of the game against Brighton. But that does not excuse shakey moments from the defence themselves.

Ibrahima Konate is the future of the back line but the Reds need familiar solidity for their next game and Joel Matip must return.

Andy Robertson continues to deliver questionable performances and a rest is needed. Tsimikas deserves time in a big game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzVbb_0clX4vtt00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool are going into this game with very limited options in the middle of the park. They cannot go into this game with the same midfield they ended the Brighton match with.

With all due respect to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, he is not equipped to continue to play the Reds high intensity style. Curtis Jones has also been struggling.

The only solution to me is to tweak the system for this game. A 4-2-3-1 formation could be the only solution while Liverpool await their midfielders return to fitness.

This was a choice between Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah as the lone striker up front. Take away Salah's form this season, he has been fantastic in this position in the past when played here.

Joe Dixon

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Alisson will be in net for the clash and three of the back four pick themselves on big Champions League nights.

Matip played against Atletico two weeks ago but hasn’t featured in LFC’s two previous Premier League fixtures, with Ibou Konate preferred. But I think Matip’s experience will see him return to partner VVD on Wednesday.

Due to our heavy injury list, Hendo and Curtis look almost certain to start. I think Thiago will return in the midfield which will be a big boost, provided he’s ready. If not, then Ox will most likely complete the midfield trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHCWZ_0clX4vtt00
(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Star man Mo will 100% play. He netted a brace when the sides met a fortnight ago, the Egyptian has also scored five goals in three CL matches this campaign.

I think Bobby might be preferred to Diogo down the middle, perhaps the Portuguese winger might be introduced second half to make an impact. Sadio netted at the weekend, and I think he will keep his place in the line-up.

Charlie Webb

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

I expect a few changes in the defence tonight. Andy Robertson has continued his poor form and I can see Klopp giving Tsimikas a chance.

I'd bring Joel Matip back in as I think Klopp wants to start playing Ibrahima Konate in the Premier League.

The midfield is a difficult choice as Thiago and Fabinho seem to be fit again. I've went for Fabinho in the holding role as he is so important to us and we look like a different team without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPYna_0clX4vtt00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jordan Henderson is nailed on to start, so it's either the Ox or Curtis Jones. Both played poor against Brighton but I'm going to go with Ox.

Liverpool will try to get past Atletico's stubborn defence and the link-up play of Salah, Mane and Jota are the way to unlock that for us.

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
258
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
