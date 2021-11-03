CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Breeze Airways suspending flights from Huntsville to Charleston, South Carolina

By Bobby Stilwell
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s newest airline has announced a pause on flights to one of its three launch destinations.

Breeze Airways confirmed to News 19 that flights to Charleston, South Carolina will be paused from Nov. 28-February 17, 2022.

“It’s just a reflection of seasonality on the route.  It performs better in summer than in winter.  So Breeze will utilize that aircraft on routes that do better in winter and bring back the service in February when demand picks up again.”

Breeze Airways

Service between the two cities will resume with one flight each way on Sundays and Thursdays in spring 2022.

Charleston, New Orleans, and Tampa were the three launch destinations when Breeze first landed at Huntsville in July.

While Breeze no longer flies nonstop to New Orleans from Huntsville, the airline continues to fly two weekly nonstops between the Rocket City and Tampa.

