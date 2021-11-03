NFL Uniform Schedule: What every team is wearing in Week 9

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their Monday Night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before they get there, the Bears and general manager Ryan Pace decided to make a roster move. Pace announced that the Bears have released wide receiver Breshard Perriman. Perriman was picked up by the Bears earlier...
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
When the Steelers take the field on Monday night against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field, they will be wearing uniforms that aren't only popular with the players, but ones they have had success in. The team will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week, the first time they have...
MINNEAPOLIS — Think back to the morning of Sept. 12. That's 45 days ago for humankind, but an eternity for the shifting of perceptions for the NFL's never-ending hyperbole merry-go-round. That morning, the Vikings were favored by 3 points at Cincinnati. Remember the vibe? Remember how the Purple absolutely had...
Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season features some major games that will certainly impact the standings and future playoff seedings, and it started immediately with the Green Bay Packers taking on the previosly undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Thursday night matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC...
Through seven weeks, our picks are 54-52-1 against the spread. This week we're backing the Rams, Bengals, and more to cover the number. Football is back for another week of action. Last week, our picks against the spread went a solid 7-6 to keep our season-long record back above .500.
The channel for "Thursday Night Football" isn't going to change again for the rest of the 2021 NFL season. That said, there will be ways for viewers to watch this Thursday's exciting Packers vs. Cardinals game. The Packers (6-1) are traveling to take on the Cardinals (7-0) on a short...
The 49ers and Bears are both coming off losing streaks heading into their Week 8 matchup on Sunday. The 49ers have now lost their last four games, while the Bears have lost their last two. Both teams have dealt with quarterback change ups this season, but Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Fields are now set to be the quarterbacks on Sunday.
In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens' flaws have been dissected like they were on the desk of a high school biology student. The 2021 Baltimore Ravens certainly aren't perfect. We all knew that wasn't going to be the case after injuries crippled the roster.
Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season had some close Halloween matchups, including the Cowboys edging the Vikings with Dak Prescott sidelined and quarterback Cooper Rush making his first start. The Titans and Colts went to overtime after a wild pick-six for Tennessee in the final two minutes followed by a game-tying drive for Indianapolis. The Titans ultimately won on a big OT field goal.
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. With Halloween right around the corner, we're uncovering a scary stat for each team that will leave fans trembling in fear. 1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0) There's not much to be spooked about when it comes to the...
The Bengals will unveil a new uniform combination on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati will wear their all black uniforms for the first time. The Bengals are hoping to improve to 6-3 on the season. Check out their new look below and see at all of their uniform combinations here.
In week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, several top teams lost in surprising fashion, while a few others lost key players. The Arizona Cardinals were the last undefeated team in the NFL before losing in a wild contest on Thursday Night to the Green Bay Packers. The Cincinnati Bengals were on top of the AFC but lost a 34-31 shocker to the New York Jets and their backup QB Mike White.
The Halloween slate set up a horror story for some NFL teams, as the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings all lost outright as favorites in Week 8. Conversely, it was a cheerful Halloween for the likes of Geno...
The New York Jets will debut a new uniform combination when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football later tonight. For the first time ever, the Jets will wear their standard white away jerseys with their black alternate pants. The team’s usual green helmets will complete the look.
The NFL has reached the near-midway point of the 2021 season and former Wisconsin Badgers are still making their presences felt. The league expanded to 17 games entering this season, so Week 8 no longer marks the distinctive halfway point of the year. Nevertheless, there is another busy week to...
The first half of the NFL season has come with injuries, COVID-19 worries and a ton of upsets. One word to describe the first half: unpredictable. We’ve seen some of the same: Tom Brady playing great football, the Rams’ defense dominating and the everlasting trend of struggling rookie quarterbacks. However, now that we are eight weeks into the NFL season, here are the teams that I see as performing above their expectations, and those that are playing worse than I expected.
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is making fans forget all about Zach Wilson, and the team is rolling out some new uniforms. Well, technically not new uniforms — just a new uniform combination, or something of the sort. For the first time, the Jets are rocking their white jerseys...
This might be one of those weeks in the NFL where the afternoon slate offers more thrilling matchups than the primetime matchups. Sunday will begin with a matchup of a pair of in-state, AFC North rivals with the Browns traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. There will also be a matchup of two of the top defenses in the league with the Cowboys hosting the Broncos.
