Keith Urban Adds Second London Date To The Speed Of Now Tour In Spring 2022

By Laura Johnson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban has added a second London date The Speed Of Now Tour. Due to demand, the country star will double up at the Eventim Apollo on May 7, the day following his previously announced show at the venue. Other stops on...

