Franz Ferdinand Announce Greatest Hits Compilation 'Hits To The Head', Share New Song Billy Goodbye

By Jon Stickler
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranz Ferdinand have shared details of a career-spanning greatest hits compilation. 'Hits To The Head' will arrive on March 11 via Domino and comprise 20 tracks. It'll include Billy Goodbye, one of two new songs on the collection, along with Curious. Commenting on the record, singer Alex Kapranos commented:....

Alex Kapranos
