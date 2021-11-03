Franz Ferdinand Announce Greatest Hits Compilation 'Hits To The Head', Share New Song Billy Goodbye

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure have announced a new album, Wild Type Droid, due December 3 via Failure Music (pre-order). The first single is "Headstand," which feels like classic Failure without feeling a retread of what they did in the '90s, and it's got a nice psychedelic edge to it too. "To me, it captures a lot of the new musical approaches and techniques we were going for on this album, but somehow is still quintessential Failure," said Ken Andrews. "We’ve been together long enough to know that some of our best ideas come directly from these experimental sessions. For this album, we simply cultivated that methodology for a much longer time than we have in the past. It brought out the trio aspect of the band. There was a feeling we could really push the individual parts further away from each other and let the more interesting and challenging combinations take center stage."

