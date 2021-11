A deluxe version of Lorde’s latest album Solar Power is coming this Friday, November 5. Fans were notified in Lorde’s newsletter; she unveiled that two never-released tracks will be available to stream in a few days. The songs are called “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.” The artist claims that the unheard tracks were the “black sheep” of this album. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

