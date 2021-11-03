CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Converge And Chelsea Wolfe Share New Track Coil From Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: I'

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverge and Chelsea Wolfe have shared another single from their anticipated collaborative record. Following Blood Moon, Coil serves as the second preview of 'Bloodmoon: I', due out on November 19 via Epitaph. Opening with a slow-burning, brooding acoustic guitar progression, the track...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Rosalía shares trailer for new album Motomami

Rosalía will return in 2022 with a new album titled Motomami. Watch a trailer for the album, which features a snippet of new music, below via Pitchfork. El Mal Querer, Rosalía's debut project, came out in 2018 with a FADER cover story arriving the following year.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

deadmau5 & Foster The People Collaborate On Anthemic New Track “hyperlandia”

The electronic icon deadmau5 has teamed up with Foster The People on their newest track “hyperlandia.” The scintillating production displayed alongside Foster the People’s frontman Mark Foster’s transcending vocals is a surefire recipe for success. “hyperlandia” exhibits arpeggiating repetitive synths that steer the song along with a wave of bouncy...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kaina Announces New Album It Was a Home, Shares New Video: Watch

Kaina has announced her new album It Was a Home with a video for its second single, “Anybody Can Be in Love.” The follow-up to 2019’s Next to Sun is due out March 4 via City Slang and features guest contributions from Sleater-Kinney, Helado Negro, and Sen Morimoto. Check out the video for “Anybody Can Be in Love,” directed by Weird Life Films, below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Hurray for the Riff Raff share new song “Rhododendron,” announce new album

Alynda Segarra a.k.a. Hurray for the Riff Raff will share a new album in 2022. Life on Earth will drop on February 18 via Nonesuch, and it's the indie singer-songwriter's follow-up to The Navigator, which dropped in 2017 to criticial acclaim. The just-announced album's lead single “Rhododendron” is streaming above....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Jacob Bannon
metalinjection

CONVERGE Streams New Song "Coil" With CHELSEA WOLFE & CAVE IN Members

Converge is now streaming "Coil" off their upcoming Bloodmoon: I album, which may very well be one of my personal favorite records of the year. The album is a collaboration between the entirety of Converge, Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisholm of (Chelsea Wolfe fame), and Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man).
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Converge Share New Single 'Coil'

Converge have shared a new song called "Coil", which comes from their forthcoming collaborative album, "Bloodmoon: I", that finds them teaming up with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe). Jacob Bannon had this to say about the track, "'Coil' turned out to be one...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon x Colde to release new collaboration track 'New Vision'

"New Vision" is a track that is a part of the 'Music Project with Dolce & Gabbana', in partnership with the culture platform HypeBeast. "New Vision" utilizes trendy beats that will likely captivate many listeners. Soyeon and Colde both participated in writing the lyrics, while Colde produced the track. "New...
MUSIC
pcccourier.com

Remi Wolf brings quirk and color to new album

Main Story, ,Lifestyle | November 3, 2021 | By Jericho Sanchez. In an era of social media where true identity is masked by the selective personality posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok pages, It’s easy for people to conform to societal norms. Following in the standards of beauty and personality to feel accepted. Remi Wolf, a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Palo Alto, goes away from that. “Juno”, her debut album, brings forth an energetic tempo and colorful mood that showcases Remi Wolf’s sound. Partnered with her neon outfits, vibrant accessories, and kaleidoscopic album cover, Wolf creates an album that reflects her fully open, wild, weird personality. A beloved artistic style by her following “the remjobs”, the stan following that felt understood in her raw and quirky personality.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converge#New Level#Deathwish
The FADER

Satomimagae announces new album Colloid, shares “Dango”

Satomi Magae has announced a new album titled Colloid and shared its lead single, "Dango." The four-track project is set for a November 30 digital release, via RVNG Intl. The label will also distribute a super-limited vinyl edition — 89 lathe cut discs featuring original artwork by Akhira Sano and design from Will Work For Good.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Stabbing Westward Share Song From First New Album In 20 Years

Stabbing Westward have shared a new single called "I Am Nothing". The song comes from the band's first new album in 20 years, "Chasing Ghosts", which will hit stores on March 18th. The album was produced by John Fryer (Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

Sakura Flower: GB3’s Glenn Bennie, of Underground Lovers takes us through his new album track by track

GB3 is the side project for Underground Lovers co-founder Glenn Bennie, and today he has released his latest album, Sakura Flower. Glenn has teamed up again with Steve Kilbey of The Church, who has added the lyrics and vocals to these beautifully crafted pop songs infused with sparkling rivulets of electronica. This is their second album together, following on from 2010’s Damaged/Controlled.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
xsnoize.com

FRANZ FERDINAND announce details of greatest hits album and share brand new track 'Billy Goodbye'

Franz Ferdinand have announced details of Hits To The Head, a 20-track greatest hits collection showcasing the world-conquering success of the band’s career to date. Released on Friday, March 11th 2022 on Domino, Hits To The Head also features two brand-new tracks Billy Goodbye and Curious, produced by Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, Madonna, Pet Shop Boys).
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Stabbing Westward Shares New Single and Lyric Video For “I Am Nothing” – New Album Incoming

Industrial Rock legends Stabbing Westward have announced their first full-length album in 20 years, Chasing Ghosts. The album is due out on March 18, 2022 via COP International Records. The band has shared their first single and a lyric video for “I Am Nothing” – the first single! The band dropped a limited version of the single with remixes on their Bandcamp. The album was created with producer John Fryer, the band’s key collaborator on their iconic early albums.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

C DUNCAN shares new track 'Alluvium' from upcoming studio album due out in 2022

Currently putting the finishing touches to a new studio album, due for release next year via Bella Union, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter C Duncan today shares a first track titled “Alluvium” from the LP. The track is a beguiling harpsichord-led reverie and serves as an inviting first taste of this highly-anticipated LP.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘PAINLESS,’ shares new song “stabilise”

UK artist Nilüfer Yanya will follow her 2019 debut album Miss Universe with her sophomore album PAINLESS on March 4 via ATO (pre-order). First single "stabilise" is out now, and it finds Nilüfer taking her sound in a propulsive math rock-ish direction and sounding even more immediate than she did on her debut.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Korn Announce New Album 'Requiem', Share Lead Single Start The Healing

Korn have announced their 14th studio album with a new song. The follow-up to 2019's 'The Nothing' is called 'Requiem' and will arrive on February 4 via their new label Loma Vista Recordings. It's previewed by the lead single, Start The Healing, which finds the nu-metallers exploring their melodic side,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy