Converge And Chelsea Wolfe Share New Track Coil From Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: I'

In an era of social media where true identity is masked by the selective personality posted on Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok pages, It's easy for people to conform to societal norms. Following in the standards of beauty and personality to feel accepted. Remi Wolf, a 25-year-old singer and songwriter from Palo Alto, goes away from that. "Juno", her debut album, brings forth an energetic tempo and colorful mood that showcases Remi Wolf's sound. Partnered with her neon outfits, vibrant accessories, and kaleidoscopic album cover, Wolf creates an album that reflects her fully open, wild, weird personality. A beloved artistic style by her following "the remjobs", the stan following that felt understood in her raw and quirky personality.

