The Twilight Sad have announced a string of “stripped back” UK shows for 2022 – see all the details below. The Scottish band, whose latest album ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’ arrived in 2019, will kick off the intimate tour at EartH in London on January 18. Performances will follow at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club (January 19), The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow (21) and Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms (22).

