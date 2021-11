Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pulled out all the stops for their latest Halloween costume, dressing like characters from the ‘Jungle Book’. See the pics!. Hailey Baldwin, 25, and Justin Bieber, 27, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 30, and the A-list couple totally killed the fashion game. The singer cut a casual figure in a comfy bear onesie, which he paired with layered, chunky silver chains and a pair of pink and white sneakers. While he was dressed as Baloo from the Jungle Book, his supermodel wife stayed on theme as the film’s black panther Bagheera.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO