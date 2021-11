During the Facebook Connect 2021 keynote Thursday, Zuckerberg announced that the company, rebranded as Meta, would focus more heavily on building out the "metaverse." At one point during his announcement, Zuckerberg used the Oculus platform as an example of how Meta will operate going forward. It wouldn't be a developer creating apps for platforms. Instead, it aims to build its own platform so that it doesn't have to pay any commissions -- or be threatened when a company like Apple institutes privacy changes that cause a slump in advertising revenue.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO