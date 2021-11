Holly Humberstone is a nearly 22-year-old British singer-songwriter who has become one of what I guess we can call “pandemic babies” — artists who have seen their careers rise almost entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. After dropping several songs online, in 2019 she posted in BBC Music’s “Introducing” page and was almost immediately booked for the network’s stage at the massive Glastonbury festival, which ended up being one of her first-ever gigs. She played a series of small solo gigs and then a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi just before the pandemic — during which she played to 12,000 people...

