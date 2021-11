It’s a heart-stopping moment. You look for your vehicle, but it is not where you parked it. You panic and think it has been stolen. Then you see the sign that you missed – or perhaps ignored – when you parked. You parked illegally and now your vehicle has been towed. Or maybe, your parked vehicle was hit and damaged. Worse yet, you could be injured in an accident and transported to the hospital. The authorities have to clear the scene. Either way, your vehicle will be towed.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO