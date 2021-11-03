5 Pokemon that need Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Go has announced that its upcoming Festival of Lights event will serve as the debut for a brand new Pokemon. The Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon Dedenne will make its debut during the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which runs from November 5th though November 14th. The Pokemon will appear in the wild along with other "bright" Pokemon like Tynamo, Fennekin, Blitzle, and Litwick. Additionally, the Festival of Lights event will come with several new bonuses, including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast, more rewards from Gifts, and an increased limit to the number of gifts you can open at one time. The event will also feature a bonus celebration exclusive to India to celebrate the actual holiday of Diwali, which takes place on November 4th. The India-exclusive celebration will run on November 7th and will feature a double catch candy bonus and increased spawns of both Dedenne and Blitzle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO