Video Games

5 Pokemon that need Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends Arceus will take Trainers back in time to the Hisui region, with certain species getting brand new Hisuian forms – and we’ve got a few ideas of which Pokemon should get one next. Regional forms are a popular feature that was first introduced back in Sun &...

www.dexerto.com

GeekTyrant

New POKEMON Game Trailers

We have new trailers for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus. The new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl shows off Legendary Pokémon, Gym Leaders, Team Galactic, and some early purchase bonuses. The trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus gives us a look at...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Sumo Collaboration Will Feature Pikachu and Makuhita

The Pokemon Company and Japan Sumo Association announced a collaboration that will see Pokemon content showing up at upcoming Sumo events in Japan. It will begin with Pikachu and Makuhita’s mascot appearances in the forthcoming kids’ tournaments. Pokemon-related flags will also appear at the Grand Sumo Tournaments in November 2021 and January 2022.
ARTS
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Sponsoring Official Sumo Tournaments In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced a collaboration with Nihon Sumo Kyokai (Japan Sumo League) to sponsor official Sumo tournaments in Japan. The sponsorship will come in the form of kensho banners, which are carried around the Sumo ring before matches, each representing the amount of prize money the victor will receive. Banners typically cost around “¥62,000 ($545) with ¥56,700 ($499) going to the winner of the match and ¥5,300 ($47) deducted for costs and fees”.
ECONOMY
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Dia de Muertos All Shiny Pokemon

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go are celebrating the lives and the memory of friends and family who have moved on to another world with a special two-day event Dia de Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Dia de Muertos is a two-day event featuring many bonuses, Collection Challenge tasks,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Cafe ReMix Available Now

The Pokemon Company has released Pokemon Cafe ReMix, a major update to its Pokemon Cafe Mix mobile and Nintendo Switch game. The new update went live earlier today, offering up new game modes, new gimmicks, and new features to make your Pokemon look more fabulous. First announced earlier this year, The Pokemon Company has officially launched its new version of Pokemon Cafe Mix. The new version of the game offers a deeper experience with multiple new modes and easier methods of hiring new Staff Pokemon. The update is free to download on mobile devices or the Nintendo Switch now.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Cafe ReMix launches on Switch, iOS and Android

Pokémon Café ReMix is now available for download on Nintendo Switch systems and on the App Store and Google Play for mobile devices. Originally titled Pokémon Café Mix and launched in June 2020, the Pokémon Café ReMix free-to-start game has Trainers owning a café where all the staff and customers are Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Shiny Odds and the Rarest Shiny Pokemon

Every Pokemon Go player wants to find and catch at least one shiny Pokemon in the game, and while it may seem easy, Shiny Pokemon are rare to find. You may be wondering, what are your chances of ever catching a Shiny Pokemon?. There are many hard-working fans among the...
TECHNOLOGY
dbltap.com

Can Cacnea be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Cacena will be kicking off Spotlight Hour in November for Día de los Muertos. Will it be celebrating with a shiny chance?. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Cacnea will be the featured Pokemon for Niantic Labs’ weekly Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event. Cacnea will be appearing more frequently for the hour and all trainers who participate will receive twice the amount of candy per capture—making this a great opportunity to add it and its evolved form, Cacturne, to the PokeDex.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Best Pokemon in the Game 2021

All Pokemon Go players want to be the best and have the most powerful Pokemon in the game, and while they think they have the best Pokemon, a lot of things can change. Many Pokemon Go players may think that 4,431 max CP Slaking or Rampardos with 295 Attack is the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but unfortunately, this is not the case.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon in Festival of Lights

Pokemon Go has announced that its upcoming Festival of Lights event will serve as the debut for a brand new Pokemon. The Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon Dedenne will make its debut during the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which runs from November 5th though November 14th. The Pokemon will appear in the wild along with other "bright" Pokemon like Tynamo, Fennekin, Blitzle, and Litwick. Additionally, the Festival of Lights event will come with several new bonuses, including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast, more rewards from Gifts, and an increased limit to the number of gifts you can open at one time. The event will also feature a bonus celebration exclusive to India to celebrate the actual holiday of Diwali, which takes place on November 4th. The India-exclusive celebration will run on November 7th and will feature a double catch candy bonus and increased spawns of both Dedenne and Blitzle.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Held Items Tier List

Climbing the Pokemon Unite ranked ladder is not easy. But it is more than possible to find success with some dedication and proper item building. The following tier list will provide insight on the best Pokemon Unite held items to use as of the end of October 2021. S Tier.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Cacturne Pokemon GO Best Moveset

There are quite a few Pokemon that beginner trainers can invest in, given their accessibility and moveset potential. One such Pokemon is Cacturne, and here is its best moveset. Cacturne was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire as the evolution of Cacnea. While this Grass/Dark-type has many resistances, it...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Armored Mewtwo Raid Guide

Trainers, Armored Mewtwo will be taking over Raids for a limited time this month and now it’s the perfect time to learn which Pokemon we should use against the Psychic Type Legendary Pokemon, what are the best moves and more. Armored Mewtwo will be taking over Raids at the end...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go November 2021 Spotlight Hour Schedule

Spotlight Hour is an event in Pokemon Go where a few selected Pokemon literally take over the game for one hour and bring Trainers a few bonuses that are great to take advantage of. This one-hour event always takes place on a Tuesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

All Pokemon UNITE Gardevoir Skins

Greetings trainers, it is time to flex those mind muscles. As a MOBA, a huge part of the Pokemon UNITE experience is collecting holowear. Choosing a favorite outfit for your Pokemon can make UNITE matches a lot more fun. This Pokemon UNITE Gardevoir Skins piece will go over all outfits available to it. This piece will be updated every time a new skin is released.
VIDEO GAMES

