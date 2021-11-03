2 Trussville women arrested for stabbing man, leading police on car chase with toddler inside

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Trussville Police Department arrested two women Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times and leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

According to TPD, officers were called to Mack Roper Rd. just before 11:45 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they drove off in.

Law enforcement was then able to locate a vehicle that matched the description near Sample Drive. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspects failed to pull over which began a chase for 1.5 miles before the driver lost control and stopped on the railroad tracks behind the Golden Rule Bar-B-Que.

Two women inside the vehicle were arrested, and an 18-month-old girl was also found inside the vehicle. The child has been released to the Department of Human Resources, according to Trussville PD.

Investigators say the suspects had apparently responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a car that was posted by the victim.

Both women are currently being held at the Trussville City Jail and official charges against the women are expected to come down soon. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

