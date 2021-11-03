CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

2 Trussville women arrested for stabbing man, leading police on car chase with toddler inside

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHbvJ_0clX2ns300

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Trussville Police Department arrested two women Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times and leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

According to TPD, officers were called to Mack Roper Rd. just before 11:45 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they drove off in.

Law enforcement was then able to locate a vehicle that matched the description near Sample Drive. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspects failed to pull over which began a chase for 1.5 miles before the driver lost control and stopped on the railroad tracks behind the Golden Rule Bar-B-Que.

Two women inside the vehicle were arrested, and an 18-month-old girl was also found inside the vehicle. The child has been released to the Department of Human Resources, according to Trussville PD.

Investigators say the suspects had apparently responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a car that was posted by the victim.

Both women are currently being held at the Trussville City Jail and official charges against the women are expected to come down soon. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trussville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Trussville, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Alabama man arrested for using flag pole to assault officer, other crimes in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to the Capitol breach in January. 52-year-old Gregory Lamar Nix of Cleveland, Ala. is charged with multiple crimes including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. According to court […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Car Chase#Police#Toddler#Wiat#Trussville Pd#Facebook Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 42

Child shot in Birmingham’s Kingston neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a report of a child who was shot in Birmingham’s Kingston community. According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the BPD, a child who had been shot was found in the back seat of a car in the 800 block of 44th Place North near the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy