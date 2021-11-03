CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Jury selection nears end in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6MN2_0clX2d2n00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun the final step needed to seat a jury for the murder trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery.

The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man last year in coastal Georgia was captured on a cellphone video that sparked a national outcry.

Attorneys at the Glynn County courthouse Wednesday were narrowing a pool of 65 potential jurors down to a final jury panel of 12 plus four alternates.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said he hopes to start the trial Thursday.

Jury selection in the case took more than two weeks as potential jurors were questioned one-at-a-time about the case and whether they had strong opinions about it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh following a psychiatric evaluation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman again denied bond for Alex Murdaugh on Monday. The decision comes following a psychiatric evaluation provided by Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. The evaluation was ordered during Murdaugh’s Oct. 19 appearance in a Richland County courtroom on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, stemming […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office updates on crash that killed driver and 7-year-old

WARNING: Body camera footage shown during the press conference contains foul language. GREENVILLE COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided details on Wednesday about a deadly crash that killed two people, including a 7-year-old girl.  We previously reported the incident happened Monday night at the intersection of White Horse Road and Claxton […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged in string of armed robberies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies in Spartanburg County. On Tuesday morning, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Spartan Spot Food Store on Asheville Hwy. for an armed robbery call. The clerk was able to describe the suspect and his vehicle. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Ap#Superior Court
WSPA 7News

Amber Alert issued for toddler missing from Clarkston, Ga.

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials are looking for a toddler who went missing early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston. 1-year old Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, no pants, and wrapped in a blanket. He is believed to be traveling with an unknown person in […]
CLARKSTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy