Apex Legends Season 11 Emergence is here, so it’s time once again to take stock of the gun meta and put them into a nice orderly tier list! There are 28 weapons in total in Apex Legends, which are spread across six different types of ammunition. Our rankings are based on the potential deadliness of each weapon, as well as its overall versatility for taking on various situations on the way to becoming the kill leader and eventual Champion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO