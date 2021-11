The last of the magic-based weapons in “New World” is the Ice Gauntlet, which is a hybrid DPS/utility weapon that’s great for a wide variety of builds and loadouts. As its name suggests, the Ice Gauntlet conjures ice to slow and damage enemies or protect the user from harm. Players can get a surprising amount of use from ice gauntlets even without putting points into Intelligence, though those who want to deal as much damage with this weapon will want to focus on improving that stat as much as possible.

