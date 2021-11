A fully electric Porsche 911 may not be on the horizon just yet, but a hybrid is looking like an increasingly real proposition. A prototype of what’s believed to be the iconic sports car’s long-rumored hybrid version was spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring by YouTuber CarSpyMedia over the weekend. We’ve known about the possibility of the variant for a while now, but the video suggests it could be even closer than anyone outside the marque realizes. In the short clip, a 911 can be seen (and heard) sprinting around the famously punishing German race circuit. Even with an electric motor providing...

