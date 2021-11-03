Police looking for suspect wanted for at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston

Police need your help identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple robberies at Family Dollar stores across the Houston area.

Houston police released surveillance video from one of the robberies, which occurred on Oct. 25.

Just after 9 p.m., the suspect walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1100 block of Cavalcade and verbally threatened an employee, according to HPD.

He demanded she give him money from the register, police said. The employee complied and gave him money from the cash drawer.

Video from surveillance cameras shows the employee calmly following the suspect's orders, emptying two registers in the store.

During the robbery, police said the suspect also grabbed a box and filled it up with Newport cigarettes, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

This was not the suspect's only crime. Investigators believe he is responsible for at least eight Family Dollar robberies this year that were committed in the same manner. In one of the incidents, he displayed a firearm, according to HPD.

March 18 at 10:30 p.m. general store located at the 800 block of Post

June 12 at 10:32 p.m. general store located at the 9500 block of Irvington

Aug. 10 at 10:18 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade

Aug. 11 at 10:33 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender

Sept 9 at 10:36 p.m. general store located at the 5000 block of Telephone

Sept. 13 at 9:46 p.m. general store located at the 12200 block of Hempstead

Sept. 14 at 10:53 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender

Oct. 25 at 9:08 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, 5'2" to 5'4", 124 to 135 pounds. He speaks both Spanish and English, according to HPD.