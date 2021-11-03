Police looking for suspect wanted for at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston
Police need your help identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple robberies at Family Dollar stores across the Houston area. Houston police released surveillance video from one of the robberies, which occurred on Oct. 25. Just after 9 p.m., the suspect walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1100 block of Cavalcade and verbally threatened an employee, according to HPD. He demanded she give him money from the register, police said. The employee complied and gave him money from the cash drawer. Video from surveillance cameras shows the employee calmly following the suspect's orders, emptying two registers in the store. You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above. During the robbery, police said the suspect also grabbed a box and filled it up with Newport cigarettes, before fleeing in an unknown direction. This was not the suspect's only crime. Investigators believe he is responsible for at least eight Family Dollar robberies this year that were committed in the same manner. In one of the incidents, he displayed a firearm, according to HPD.
- March 18 at 10:30 p.m. general store located at the 800 block of Post
- June 12 at 10:32 p.m. general store located at the 9500 block of Irvington
- Aug. 10 at 10:18 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade
- Aug. 11 at 10:33 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender
- Sept 9 at 10:36 p.m. general store located at the 5000 block of Telephone
- Sept. 13 at 9:46 p.m. general store located at the 12200 block of Hempstead
- Sept. 14 at 10:53 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender
- Oct. 25 at 9:08 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade
