Camping in the rain with kids

Imagine emerging from your tent to the crisp, cold air and colored leaves covering the ground. A beautiful sunrise greets you on this camping adventure and makes you celebrate how lucky you are to be in the beautiful state of Montana. Bozeman and the surrounding areas give adventurers the opportunity to be more than just one with nature. In Western Montana, there are plenty of amazing dispersed camping areas that are worth the drive.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO