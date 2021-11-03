CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Growing its Nuclear Stockpile Faster Than Previously Predicted, New Pentagon Report Says

By Robert Burns
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is expanding its nuclear force much faster than U.S. officials predicted just a year ago, highlighting a broad and accelerating buildup of military muscle designed to enable Beijing to match or surpass U.S. global power by mid-century, according to a Pentagon report released Wednesday. The number of Chinese...

