Singapore CBDC is presently in the works. MAS boss says the CBDC will provide major benefits. Singapore previously launched its wholesale CBDC. The creation of Central Bank Digital Currency is now something that most countries worldwide are currently working on. Although others are far ahead regarding the design and testing, others are still carrying out researches. To join the rest of the world looking to debut its CBDC, Singapore is gearing up to release its own CBDC. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore CBDC would be unveiled in a partnership with Project Orchid Initiative. However, the body has stressed that the CBDC will only be used for retail operations.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO