Huntley, IL

Huntley's St. Mary's Church continuing its ministry at sister parish in Haiti

By Submitted by Kevin Banet
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Huntley church ministry that helps an isolated village in Haiti says their ministry will continue despite the recent kidnapping of Christian missionaries there. Members of the Haiti Ministry at St. Mary's parish in Huntley were at first worried about the safety of the pastor and other parishioners after the news...

www.dailyherald.com

#Sister Parish#Kidnapping#Christian Missionaries#Huntley Church Ministry#The Haiti Ministry#Catholic#Our Haiti Ministry
Daily Herald

