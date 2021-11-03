CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

House in Singapore: Buy condo in Singapore

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Today, condos in Singapore have been the trend, especially for people who have just started working....

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Should we sell both our properties and buy one mortgage free?

Q My wife and I (both mid-40s with two primary school aged kids) currently own a home in south-east London which is valued at about £575,000 and has a £250,000 mortgage on it. We also still own and rent out our previous home which has a £100,000 buy-to-let interest-only mortgage and gives us an annual rental income of £18,500. I’d estimate that the rental property is worth somewhere between £475,000 and £550,000. Its value is a little vague as very few similar properties have sold since we bought it off plan in 2003 so we have nothing to compare it with. However, it’s in a prime location popular with buy-to-let investors.
REAL ESTATE
gisuser.com

Singapore Pools Outlets – Lottery & Sports Betting in Singapore

One cannot deny the ever-increasing global popularity of online sports betting. Singapore casino websites that offer sports betting are very much included, and the only thing that most people are likely to be concerned about is the legalities involved. Fortunately for you, this is the ideal article to enlighten you...
GAMBLING
Time Out Global

The best Indian restaurants in Singapore

Can you handle the heat? You have to if you're living in Singapore where almost every dish packs some heat. One of our favourite go-to cuisine for something spicy is Indian food. You can never get enough of the array of curries, naans, chaats and more we have here. Spice up your life (and diet) by eating your way through these Indian restaurants in Singapore. Featuring north Indian cuisine to Bengali dishes, we scour the city to bring you a delicious roundup of the best Indian eateries and curry houses in town.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Condos#House
thekatynews.com

Why bed frame is so popular in Singapore

Although a bed frame is not a must-have item for Singaporeans, it is still popular in the bedroom due to its multiple benefits. Here are several reasons why bed frames are so popular in the bedroom. 1) Bed Frame Protects The Mattress Singapore’s humid weather can make the bed sheet wet after touching it sometimes. This will result in a bad smell of the mattress over time. A bed frame with a dust cover can […]
HOME & GARDEN
cryptopolitan.com

Singapore aims to be the world capital for crypto companies

• The financial agency MAS creates laws for cryptocurrencies. • Singapore approves crypto trading on national banks like DBS Group. Singapore is creating policies in support of crypto trading. This would place Singapore, Japan, El Salvador, and the United States on the list of possible candidates to accept crypto trade laws.
WORLD
pymnts

Singapore-Based Cash Rewards App ShopBack Buys BNPL hoolah

Singapore’s cash rewards app ShopBack has received the go-ahead from shareholders of hoolah for a 100% acquisition of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 2) press release issued by ShopBack. Financial details were not disclosed. hoolah, which offers customers the ability to make three...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Singapore
finextra.com

Singapore loyalty platform ShopBack buys BNPL startup hoolah

Singapore-based loyalty platform ShopBack is to acquire local buy now, pay later startup hoolah. Launched on 1 March 2018, and active in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, hoolah offers shoppers three interest-free installment payments at over 2,000 merchant sites. With ShopBack support, hoolah will accelerate its growth with a platform...
WORLD
Advanced Television

Ideal Systems delivers iFAST in Singapore

Ideal Systems has announced that is has designed, built and delivered next-generation NDI based TV studios with 4K live production and streaming capabilities for iFAST Corporation, a leading Singapore public listed wealth management fintech company. The cutting-edge facilities are located at iFAST Corp’s head office in the Ocean Financial Centre...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Singapore to Invest in the Future with 'Strong Regulation' of Crypto

In a sign of increasing competition among crypto-friendly jurisdictions, Singapore aims to lure crypto businesses from across the world and is determined to develop “strong regulation” to ensure regulatory clarity and enforce compliance, according to Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Instead of combating the...
WORLD
bluemountaineagle.com

Photographing temples in Singapore

Growing up with an illiterate mother, I had to get creative in order to get through the endless weekly math and science quizzes. My grandmother who came from a long line of shamans suggested the following. Sandwich between the front and back covers of my textbooks with fresh leaves plucked from an old hunching tree of a Taoist temple next to school. I failed my quizzes ten out of ten times because being short and scrawny I was only able to collect leaves that had fallen on the ground most brittle and dried.
ENTERTAINMENT
Computer Weekly

Dell rolls out financing arm in Singapore

Dell Technologies has opened its financing arm in Singapore as part of efforts to provide flexible and consumption-based payment options for enterprises in local and regional markets. Through Dell Financial Services Pte Ltd (DFS), the technology giant will offer a range of financing options including technology rotation and ownership, instalments,...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

New measures introduced in Singapore to ease manpower challenges

The Ministry of Manpower has announced new measures on October 30 in order to ease the manpower challenges in the marine shipyard, construction and process sectors in Singapore. Highlights. New measures have been introduced to ease the manpower challenges in Singapore. These measures are introduced for the marine shipyard, construction...
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Instant Withdrawal Online Casino Singapore

Instant withdrawal in online casinos refers to a withdrawal of funds from a player’s account, usually within a short period of time. As a player, instant withdrawal means “playing while cash is present”, and can be either winnings or losses. This provides the player with an opportunity to play as much or as little as he wants while he has his funds, as per his needs. But what do I need to know before I […]
GAMBLING
petapixel.com

State of Wonder: The Vibrant City-State of Singapore in Hyperlapse

Timelapse photographer Kirill Neiezhmakov has released a hyperlapse of Singapore he shot just before the pandemic started which captures the wonder of the colorful and dynamic city-state. Neiezhmakov, based in Kharkov, Ukraine, has specialized in time-lapses and hyperlapses for the past ten years, creating videos that often get recognized at...
PHOTOGRAPHY
94.1 Duke FM

Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after recording a highest single-day rise in cases the previous day, while it recorded 15 new deaths from the disease. A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

'KAWS:HOLIDAY' Installation Lands in Singapore

After appearing in the U.K., KAWS‘ famous HOLIDAY installation featuring the COMPANION figure has now arrived in Singapore‘s Lion City. Presented by the artist’s longtime collaborator AllRightsReserved, the 42m-long sculpture is seen laid down while hugging a miniature version of itself at The Float @ Marina Bay ahead of the location’s redevelopment scheduled for March 2022.
ARTS
The Motley Fool

This Is the Worst Type of Real Estate to Invest in

It's difficult to accurately predict housing prices. The trick to real estate investing is to pick a good location and know the market. There's such a thing as being overleveraged. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), the online real estate marketplace, recently announced that it's shutting down its homebuying section, Zillow Offers....
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

5 Questions You Need to Ask Before Buying a Rental Property

Rental properties can make for good investments, but they're not right for everyone. Understand your investment goals and budgetary limitations before buying a rental property. You should also prepare for the many risks and management requirements that come with a rental. Rental properties can make great investments. Not only do...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy