VIDEO: Shazz Preston talks after Under Armour All-American jersey ceremony

Miami (Fla.) Edison's Francois Nolton is used to setting a good example. The four-star pass rusher, after all, is the oldest of six siblings. So, when he was presented with the opportunity to participate in the All-American Bowl a few months ago, he couldn't pass it up as he knew an invitation would show his younger brothers and sisters that hard work can pay off.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO