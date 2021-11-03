CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns discussing options on Odell Beckham Jr. as WR's future with team looks murky

By Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

BEREA, Ohio — The agents of Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns general manager Andrew Berry are discussing options with the wide receiver's future with the team seemingly on life support.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Wednesday the two sides are engaged in talks.

Asked whether Beckham had requested his release from the Browns, Stefanski said, "That’s something that his reps and Andrew will talk through.”

Beckham has been excused from Wednesday's Browns practice, Stefanski said.

Whether he'll ever step onto a football field again while wearing a Cleveland uniform is now in doubt.

According to multiple reports, Stefanski told the Browns that Beckham isn't part of the team right now.

Asked about the reports, Stefanski said, "I would just tell you today he's excused, and we'll see where this goes."

MORE: What's next for Tua Tagovailoa, Odell Beckham Jr. and other key NFL trade deadline figures?

NFL TRADE DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Double-edged sword for Von Miller, Rams

MORE: Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Packers' game vs. Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exER6_0clX0cEU00
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms-up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard, AP

In their pre-practice injury report, the Browns cited a noninjury-related personal matter for Beckham's absence.

The development came after the NFL trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. Tuesday without the Browns dealing Beckham.

Early Tuesday morning, Odell Beckham Sr., the father of the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, shared a video on Instagram highlighting plays on which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't pass to an open OBJ or missed him because of an off-target throw or miscommunication in Weeks 3-6.

And Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, a close friend of Beckham, tweeted the following just before noon Tuesday: "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

The social-media drama created the strong impression Beckham wants out of Cleveland.

Stefanski said he hasn't talked to Beckham in the past 24 hours. Asked whether he reached out, Stefanski said, "I'll keep that between me and him."

Without Beckham on the field as the Browns (4-4) prepare for Sunday's AFC North road game against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3), there are legitimate questions about whether the Browns will release him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO6Lx_0clX0cEU00
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports

Beckham is still due $8 million guaranteed of the $15.75 million he's making this year.

If the Browns were to release Beckham, any team could claim him off waivers. However, it wouldn't be realistic for another franchise to claim him because it would be on the hook for the $8 million.

If Beckham were released and cleared waivers, he would become a free agent and able to sign with any team.

Beckham, who will turn 29 on Friday, is under contract through the 2023 season, but there is no guaranteed money on his deal in the next two seasons. The writing had been on the wall for this to be his last season with the Browns , even before the proverbial circus music started blaring Tuesday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to address media at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the Browns are slated to practice at 1:35 p.m.

Mayfield normally speaks to reporters at 11:10 a.m. Wednesdays, but the Browns have delayed Mayfield's media availability until after practice.

Beckham and Mayfield have never consistently gotten on the same page since the Browns acquired OBJ in March 2019 in a trade with the New York Giants.

The disconnect reached a low point in Sunday's 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when Beckham caught one pass on one official target for 6 yards.

In six games this season, Beckham has compiled 17 catches on 34 targets for 232 yards and two carries for 14 yards without scoring a touchdown.

In 29 games with the Browns, Beckham has made 28 starts and compiled 114 catches on 210 targets for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with eight carries for 96 yards and a TD.

It's not close to the elite production Beckham had with the Giants, especially when the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft had more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Injuries have interfered since then. Beckham has been playing through a grade three sprained AC joint he suffered in his right shoulder Oct. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, per Anderson. He made his 2021 debut with the Browns in Week 3 after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati.

Beckham's return to Paul Brown Stadium would have been a major storyline this week if it weren't for his status with the team being a huge question mark.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns discussing options on Odell Beckham Jr. as WR's future with team looks murky

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Already Out Of Odell Beckham Sweepstakes

There’s expected to be plenty of suitors in the running to try and land the talented Odell Beckham Jr. The Detroit Lions won’t be one of them. The Lions will have the first opportunity to claim Beckham on waivers when he becomes available. Dan Campbell isn’t interested in adding the former Pro Bowler, though.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Wr#Packers#Chiefs Cleveland Browns#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Ap#Noninjury#Instagram
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain. When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?. According...
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham’s Dad Makes Another Notable Move

Earlier this week, the father of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made some interesting comments about quarterback Baker Mayfield. Odell Beckham Sr shared a video showing his son being wide open on the field and Mayfield opting not to throw him the ball. The star wide receiver’s dad then suggested Baker was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team. Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

296K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy