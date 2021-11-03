'SNL' star Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian to his native Staten Island for Italian dinner

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson headed to the "Saturday Night Live" cast member's native Staten Island Tuesday night for a pizza date, according to TMZ , just weeks after the reality TV star-turned-businesswoman hosted the NBC show.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, visited one of Campania Coal Fired Pizza's locations (there are others elsewhere on Staten Island and in Brooklyn), according to the report.

The pair entered through the restaurant's back doors, according to TMZ.

1010 WINS called all three Staten Island locations: Staff at the Richmond Avenue and Page Avenue locations said the pair were not at either location Monday night and to call the Hylan Boulevard location.

A manager at the Hylan Boulevard location said she would not confirm their presence at the restaurant Monday night, and that it "is not looking to get involved." She added, "sorry, we can't help, have a great day" and hung up.

The outing also comes days after the pair were spotted with a group of friends at Knott's Berry Farm in Orange County, south of Los Angeles. The pair reportedly held hands but sources told outlets at the time that they were just friends and share a circle of friends.

Kardashian is in New York this week attending events. On Monday she received an award for her Skims shapewear and clothing collection at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards.