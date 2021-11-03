CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say Colombia gang has network spanning 28 countries

By Lexi Lonas
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

Colombian police told reporters on Wednesday a gang in the country has a network that spans across 28 countries.

The Clan del Golfo gang has sent cocaine to 28 different countries, General Jorge Luis Vargas, Colombia’s director of the national police, said, Reuters reported.

"Five mafias and international cartels are the principals with whom the Clan del Golfo traffics: Jalisco Nueva Generacion and Sinaloa in Mexico, the Calabresa and Siciliana mafias in Italy and the Balkan networks," Vargas said.

The gang has worked with other cartels and mafia groups to distribute around 20 tons of cocaine every month, authorities said, according to Reuters.

The countries the gang has sent cocaine to include the United States, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Britain, Italy, Albania, Iran, China, Australia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Vargas said it is not common for a Colombian gang to traffic drugs to China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Australia, Reuters noted.

The information from the police comes after Colombia arrested Dairo Antonio Usuga, the leader of the gang, last month.

Usuga, known as Otoniel, will be extradited to the U.S. for drug trafficking charges, Colombia said when he was arrested.

"Extradition awaits all those who commit international crimes," said Defense Minister Diego Molano.

Otoniel was known by Colombian authorities as the world’s most dangerous drug trafficker. He is also accused of sexually abusing minors, recruiting minors for the gang and killing a police officer.

"You beat me," Otoniel told authorities when he was captured in October.

