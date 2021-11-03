Reports: Mets have interest in Billy Eppler to fill front office void

The Mets’ ever-growing list of front office candidates has reached a former Yankees assistant general manager.

Billy Eppler, who was Brian Cashman’s assistant between the 2011 and 2012 seasons, is reportedly on Sandy Alderson’s radar to be the team’s president of baseball operations, according to multiple reports. Eppler, who worked in the Yankee organization from 2004 to 2015, went on to become the general manager of the Angels before he was let go after the 2020 season.

Alderson’s list also includes Red Sox assistant GM Raquel Ferreira and Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal. Oakland’s Billy Beane, as well as Theo Epstein both turned down the job, while the Mets were denied permission to interview Milwaukee’s David Stearns.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Mets team gear

Alderson and team owner Steve Cohen have wanted a big name to become the team’s president of baseball operations, and while Eppler isn’t as big a name as their initial candidates, he did bring in Shohei Ohtani to the Angels, as well as re-signing Mike Trout to a massive contract extension. Still, the Angels never finished with a winning record while Eppler was GM.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch