SUNRISE, FL – While there’s clearly plenty to like about a 3-1-0 start for the Boston Bruins in their first four games, there’s also still plenty of unknown with a Boston hockey club featuring a lot of new faces. With just four games played in the first two weeks of the regular season and games against tough-to-read opponents like the Stars, Sharks and Sabres that were non-playoff teams last year, there is still much for the Black and Gold to prove.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO