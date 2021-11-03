CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eiza González and boyfriend Paul Rabil spotted at a basketball game

By Maria Loreto
 7 days ago

Eiza González and her boyfriend Paul Rabil attended one of the Brooklyn Nets most recent games. Eiza went on Instagram to share the photo, where she looks straight ahead, focused on the game, while Rabil sits beside her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9W3g_0clWzxSS00 Eiza González
Eiza shared this photo on her Instagram stories.

The couple appears to have enjoyed their courtside date. Eiza and Paul made their relationship public in June. According to Page Six , Eiza appeared in one of Paul’s games to support him. He is a professional lacrosse player, playing with the Cannons Lacrosse Club . “They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day,” said an insider of their plans.

While their relationship was made public on this occasion, insiders believed they’d been dating for longer, with both of them attending an upscale party in L.A. “It was clear they are a couple and have been dating for a little while,” said a source.

Eiza González is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having roles in a variety of films and TV series. While she’s known for her action-packed performances, Eiza’s future looks much more varied in terms of the genres she’ll be working with.

Eiza is currently producing and starring in a film about the life of Maria Felix , the iconic actress of Mexico’s golden age of cinema. Eiza will star in “ The Three-Body Problem ,” an upcoming science-fiction TV series created by the makers of “ Game of Thrones ,” D.B Weiss and David Benioff , and Alexander Woo , who has producing and writing credits in ” True Blood .”

It’s an exciting time for Eiza and for Latinos in Hollywood.

