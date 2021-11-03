Another death reported in Warren County COVID update for Nov. 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services confirmed a new death stemming from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county resident who died was in their 50s and had not been vaccinated for coronavirus. They passed away at a hospital and had a history of health issues.

On Wednesday, the county confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 19 recoveries. The county was monitoring a total of 265 active coronavirus cases.

Eight cases were hospitalized, down by one from Tuesday. All eight are considered in moderate condition. Three others outside of the hospital are in that condition as well.

One new case on Wednesday stemmed from a local school district. The county refers to the New York State Department of Health school case list .

Ten of Wednesday’s new cases were from among fully vaccinated Warren County residents. To date, there have been 850 positive COVID cases from among Warren County’s 44,300 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County updated its graphic laying out the case rates.

The county is currently working with local pediatricians for the oncoming availability of Pfizer vaccine doses for children ages 5-11. Parents are advised to check in with their local family doctor.

Upcoming clinics are scheduled for Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; Thursday, Nov. 4 from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School; Friday, Nov. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Queensbury High School; Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Friday, Nov. 12 from 3-4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School.

