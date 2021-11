Initial Audio has announced the release of Initial Clipper, a free soft clipper effect plugin which prevents your audio signal from going above zero decibels. It does this by smoothing the peaks with soft clipping starting from the threshold. The faster and higher the peaks the more you need to bring down the threshold to get a pleasing sound. Initial Clipper comes with a very handy (and cool looking) peak display. Any peaks that enter the threshold area will have soft clipping applied, hence smoothing them out and taming the loudness.

