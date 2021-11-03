CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An authentic life

By Pat Young
Are you living a real, full life? Are you a happy camper? Do you begin and end your day knowing you’ve spent twenty-four hours being where you want to be, doing what you want to do, feeling fulfilled, nourished and complete?. Let’s take a stroll inside your day. You...

Schiffo

Getting Back to Old Relationships

It's common to refer to someone who is in a rebound relationship as having gone from one relationship to another. As a result, the time interval between one event finishing and the next commencing is very brief.
powerofpositivity.com

10 Signs A Friendship Is Turning Into Love

Do you have a friendship turning into love? It seems effortless to fall for someone when you have a relationship with them. Friends get to know the deepest parts of you, and they love you despite all your shortcomings. There’s a line that separates friends from lovers, and once you...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

These 'platonic life partners' are ready to spend the rest of their lives together

Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
boothbayregister.com

A Community Coffee Club

In my six years working at the Y, one of my favorite things is greeting members and guests at the front desk. The staff and I enjoy our conversations, the friendly greetings, and the activity. And, after the Y is open for a few hours, the morning “coffee clatch” arrives. This is a group of people who have been long term members of the Y, going back nearly 30 years. After engaging in some exercise, they sit, drink coffee, talk with each other, and offer their friendly smiles to other people coming to the Y. We recently thanked them for coming to the Y in the morning and asked them why they like to come throughout the week. They told us, “the Y is a warm and welcoming space. We are greeted at the check-in counter with smiles and a pleasant conversation. People stop by to chat with us and we can sometimes get into lengthy conversations on all sorts of topics while enjoying a good cup of coffee.”
BOOTHBAY, ME
Sira M.

7 Signs Someone Likes You a Lot

“Remember when we used to hang out with our college friends? I liked you a lot. But you never noticed me.”. “Really? I liked you too and tried to give you some hints, but you never made a move. I assumed you weren’t interested after all and didn’t make a move either.”
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

What Resentment Looks Like in a Marriage: 8 Signs to Recognize

There’s a good reason why resentment has earned the nickname of “the silent killer of relationships.” It tiptoes into your mind and, if not nipped in the bud, grows into a rot that can destroy partnerships. It starts out innocuously. Your partner does something and you feel, rightfully or not, wronged, bothered, disappointed — something froths up. Instead of talking about the issue at hand, you ignore it. Over weeks or months, the same thing happens. And because it was never addressed in the first place, the resentment only grows and starts to have major consequences.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
boothbayregister.com

2RPWCITBRLTPGAFBOBBC - NOVEMBER

--or-- 2 Random People Who Correctly Identify This Boothbay Region Land Trust Preserve Get A Free Bag Of Bare Bites Challenge. Congratulations to Nancy M. and Eric G. for winning our October challenge with their guess "Zak Preserve." Test your knowledge of the Boothbay Region Land Trust Preserves in a...
ANIMALS
artsatl.org

In “Lucy Juggles,” the real daredevil feat is prevailing to live an authentic life

As far back as ancient Egypt, juggling has served as a beguiling form of entertainment. Now, in the 7 Stages show Lucy Juggles, the art will also serve as a form of illumination. In her one-of-a-kind solo show opening this weekend, seasoned circus-arts performer Lucy Eden weaves together classic daredevil acts of knife and fire-throwing in tandem with the equally daredevil feats of autobiographical narrative, exploring themes of identity, trauma and what it means to arrive at self-acceptance.
ATLANTA, GA
mainebiz.biz

How to create authentic social media content

Most businesses and professionals use social media to post press releases and to announce job openings. Social media, however, can be a powerful tool for your business to build a culture, attract talent, and to convey who you are. There is a growing movement of entrepreneurs and professionals who are...
INTERNET
Daily Californian

Unapologetic SFFILM Doc Stories teems with authenticity

The decision to watch a documentary may arise as a last-ditch solution to kill a Sunday night, perhaps after perusing through National Geographic and TLC offerings. Once in a while, a particular documentary film or series becomes the latest pop culture buzz and the new must-see. Less often, however, does the decision to watch a documentary come with the commitment to watch it in theaters as part of a documentary series at a film festival, but these habits are bound to change after watching this year’s stellar lineup at SFFILM’s Doc Stories festival.
MOVIES
personcountylife.com

Uptown restaurant with authentic style and taste

La Piazza Italian Restaurant and Bar, located in Uptown Roxboro, is a family-owned restaurant that has been open since 2016. John and Cristina Scotti DAbbusco, owners of the restaurant, stated that …
ROXBORO, NC
boothbayregister.com

Recognizing and taking a good picture

Photography has gotten a lot easier in many ways. We no longer have to deal with processing film, developing negatives into pictures, or having to worry about choosing the right f/stop and shutter speed. With that said, what I hear people complain about most is getting a “good” picture. I tell them for that they still need an eye for what makes a good image.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART

