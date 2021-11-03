What's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Beta

Red Hat has released version 1.0 of Language support for Java on Visual Studio Code with new features that include: support for Java 17; improvement in performance by deferring some computations based on new features of the LSP specification; tuning the various JVM options; optimization in the responsiveness of the language server; and the ability to display the Type hierarchy. The source lookup feature has been improved and now supports unmanaged projects, without Maven or Gradle, and is able to display sources of any library available on Maven central. This release also contains new code actions, to increase developer productivity, for example, to add a missing method. Lastly, support for Gradle files written in Kotlin (.kts) was introduced.
