CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZlxT_0clWwREH00

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a stray ferret found wedged between a pair of concrete fence posts.

The RSPCA said Inspector Caren Goodman-James was called to a road in Appleton, Cheshire, when a member of the public found the ferret trapped between two posts.

Goodman-James said she quickly determined the ferret couldn't be merely lifted from its predicament, so she summoned the Cheshire Fire Service for assistance.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to push the posts away from each other, creating enough of a gap for the ferret to be removed.

Goodman-James said the ferret was not injured, and was taken to the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Center in Nantwich, where it will be rehomed if its owner can't be found.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Seal rescued after swimming 80 miles with Red Bull can stuck in mouth

UK officials are being praised after saving a helpless seal that swam around for weeks with a Red Bull can stuck in its mouth. “We are delighted to hear that its ordeal has had such a positive outcome,” wrote Lagan Search and Rescue in a Facebook post about the rescue, which occurred over the weekend.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car. The San Diego Humane Society said the coyote was struck by a car in San Marcos and rescuers were summoned to the scene to extract the canine from the front grill of the vehicle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferret#Firefighters#Britain#Uk#British#Rspca#The Cheshire Fire Service
UPI News

Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman having a cigarette on her front porch was approached by a wandering bear that licked her on the hand. Melanie Porter said she was smoking and sitting in a chair on her front porch Thursday night in Quesnel when she spotted movement in her front yard that she initially thought was a neighborhood cat.
ANIMALS
BBC

The Queen's Suffolk horse put down at Easton Farm Park

A pregnant Suffolk Punch horse who was given as a gift to the Queen during her Golden Jubilee in 2002 has been put down after getting stuck in a ditch. Whitton Poppy, who was 18, was found at her Easton Farm Park home in Suffolk on the morning of 2 November.
ANIMALS
BBC

Wolf escapes after fences cut at Cambridgeshire animal park

A maned wolf escaped from a wildlife park after its enclosure and a perimeter fence were damaged, it has emerged. Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire said the animal, one of a pair, escaped on 15 October. The wolf was found by staff on park land just outside the perimeter fence...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
HuffingtonPost

'Amazing' Dogs Work Together To Save Owner Who Collapsed

Two very good dogs have been hailed as “amazing” for the roles they played in rescuing their owner. When the 71-year-old man collapsed and fell unconscious on Braithwaite How in England’s northwest Lake District on Saturday morning, one of the dogs went to find help while the other remained by their owner’s side.
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket

(UPI) Animal rescuers in Britain said a man walking next to a river found a 20-inch-long North American snapping turtle -- and took it home to his bathtub. The RSPCA said it was contacted by a man who came across the non-native turtle at the side of the River Trent in Burton-on-Trent, England, while walking with his children behind the local Asda store.
ANIMALS
BBC

Dog stranded on island in woods rescued

A dog that leapt 10ft (3m) on to an island surrounded by water in a brick built construction has been rescued. Harry the spaniel jumped into the structure in woods near Davidstow Airfield, in Cornwall, during a morning walk on Saturday. He landed on a small concrete and brick island...
ANIMALS
BBC

Dog joins Northamptonshire Police to help officers' wellbeing

A police force has welcomed another wellbeing dog to help support the mental health of its staff and officers. Northamptonshire Police recruited Devon, a six-month-old fox red Labrador, to the role. The force said the dogs "can be introduced after officers have dealt with traumatic or stressful circumstances or as...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Italian couple confronted by endangered bear on balcony

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A couple living near a national park in central Italy said a suspected burglar they heard on their balcony turned out to be an endangered brown bear. Annalisa Castagna said in a Facebook post that she and her husband, Claudio Paravano, thought a burglar was on their balcony in Pescosolido, a village bordering Abruzzo National Park, so they went outside to investigate.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Cat rescued from tree after getting stuck for three days

A stricken cat who spent three days stuck in a huge oak tree after chasing squirrels has been rescued by the RSPCA and the fire service. Ruben’s owner, Amanda Holland, had tried in vain to coax her pet down from the tree near her home in Kenwick Springs, Ellesmere, after he ran up it in pursuit of the squirrels.
ANIMALS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland firefighters rescue cat from house fire

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland firefighters rescued a pet cat from a house fire Thursday evening. Just before 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report smoke and fire coming from a home in the 600 block of Central Avenue. The fire department said when the resident returned home, they found smoke...
HOLLAND, MI
BBC

Harwich: Search called off after two rescued in North Sea

Two men travelling in a small boat in the North Sea have been rescued while a search for a third person has ended. The Home Office said two Somali nationals were rescued and a dinghy recovered during a search off the Harwich coast in Essex on Monday. A spokesperson said...
IMMIGRATION
Austin American-Statesman

Austin firefighters rescue 2 workers stuck on scaffold

As blustery winds whipped through Austin on Thursday, firefighters rescued a pair of workers stuck on a high-rise scaffold Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and firefighters responded at 10:14 a.m. to a "scaffolding malfunction" at a building on the southbound service road in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 North near 12th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy