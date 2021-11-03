British firefighters rescue ferret stuck between concrete posts

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a stray ferret found wedged between a pair of concrete fence posts.

The RSPCA said Inspector Caren Goodman-James was called to a road in Appleton, Cheshire, when a member of the public found the ferret trapped between two posts.

Goodman-James said she quickly determined the ferret couldn't be merely lifted from its predicament, so she summoned the Cheshire Fire Service for assistance.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to push the posts away from each other, creating enough of a gap for the ferret to be removed.

Goodman-James said the ferret was not injured, and was taken to the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Center in Nantwich, where it will be rehomed if its owner can't be found.