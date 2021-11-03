CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

U.K. man implicated in Twitter hacking charged in NY with cryptocurrency theft

By Jonathan Stempel
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.K. man previously charged in the United States with involvement in the hacking of politicians’ and celebrities’ Twitter accounts was charged on Wednesday over a separate scheme resulting in the theft of $784,000 of cryptocurrency.

U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said Joseph James O’Connor, 22, and his accomplices stole bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin after gaining control of victims’ cellphone numbers by linking them to subscriber identity module cards, or SIM cards.

O’Connor, also known as PlugwalkJoe, and his accomplices conducted so-called SIM swap attacks targeting three executives of a Manhattan cryptocurrency company, stole cryptocurrency from two clients, and laundered what they stole, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for O’Connor could not immediately be identified. Prosecutors said the scheme ran from March to May 2019.

O'Connor has been awaiting possible extradition from Spain following his July 21 arrest here concerning a July 2020 hacking that compromised dozens of Twitter accounts and allegedly netted more than $118,000 of bitcoin.

The accounts included those of current U.S. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper once known as Kanye West.

Graham Ivan Clark, the accused teenage mastermind of the Twitter hacking, pleaded guilty here in March in a Florida state court and agreed to serve three years in a juvenile prison.

Wednesday’s charges against O’Connor include conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering, each carrying a maximum 20-year prison term, as well as aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Comments / 0

Related
cyberscoop.com

Suspect in scheme to breach major Twitter accounts is now charged with hacking crypto executives

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display in front of the Bitcoin course's graph on October 21, 2021 in Paris, France. The value of Bitcoin (BTC) has exceeded the threshold of 66,895 dollars for the first time in his history. Cryptocurrency, which traded for less than a dollar 12 years ago, peaked on Thursday at around $ 66,895, its all-time high. Bitcoin has increased by over 50% over one month and over 450% over one year. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

US indicts UK resident 'PlugwalkJoe' for cryptocurrency theft

US prosecutors have indicted a UK national for allegedly conducting a SIM-swapping scheme resulting in cryptocurrency theft. On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) named Joseph O'Connor, also known as "PlugwalkJoe," as the subject of the indictment. Prosecutors claim that O'Connor and his co-conspirators plotted to steal $784,000 in cryptocurrency from an unnamed crypto exchange based in Manhatten.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spokesman-Review

Facebook, Google, Twitter face grilling by U.K. lawmakers

LONDON — British lawmakers grilled Facebook on Thursday over how it handles online safety as European countries move to rein in the power of social media companies, with the tech giant’s head of safety saying the company supports regulation and has no business interest in providing people with an “unsafe experience.”
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
NPR

U.S. indicts 2 men behind major ransomware attacks

The Justice Department is fighting back against hackers, the kind who use ransomware to steal data and then hold that data hostage for a payout. Authorities have indicted two international cybercriminals from Russia and Ukraine. NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson reports. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Four months after hackers targeted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Identity Theft#Sim#Plugwalkjoe#Amazon Com#Tesla#Elon Musk
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy