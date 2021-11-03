BEAT BAMA BLOOD DRIVE: Donate at Assurance Financial locations Wednesday!

Join us for a fun Halloween themed blood drive (costumes encouraged)! There will be lots of candy and a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card! Each donor will also receive a $5 Amazon gift card!. Wednesday, Oct. 27th | 10-3 Make your appointment at redcrossblood.org with code “atv”
Medic partnering with the Landes Family for their Ninth Annual Miracle Alive Blood Drive. The drive is tomorrow (Wednesday) from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM in the West Hills Center at 7019 Kingston Pike next to Petro’s. The Landes family is providing breakfast, lunch, and snacks. All donors will receive a gift bag as well and will be entered for prize drawings.
The American Red Cross needs people to donate blood and quickly. With that in mind, blood drives are happening across the Walla Walla Valley in November. The current available blood supply is the lowest it has been post-summer in over a decade, according to a Red Cross Northwest Region release.
Harrison firefighters and police officers are asking the public to donate blood Monday, Nov. 1, in the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
OTTAWA — There will be a blood donation opportunity from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Chevrolet of Ottawa, 1420 N. Perry St., Ottawa. Patients counting on blood donors as shortage continues. Donors who answer the call to help Nov. 1-12 entered to win an epic trip; receive...
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Radford University’s annual “Radford Gives Back” event takes place on campus for two days this week. The goal of the event is to provide kids with food for the weekend over the course of the next three months. Radford University is partnering with the City of...
Here in the Southern Tier, the American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage. Blood donations are accepted every day at the Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter Headquarters. For a full list of locations, go here. Their website also has the ability to take appointments for mobile drives. These...
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still a critical need for blood throughout the nation, especially in southern Kentucky. “The really scary thing this Halloween is the low blood supply,” according to Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region. It’s critical for Logan County residents to donate in order to support the members of their community who are battling debilitating illnesses or traumatic injuries in the hospital. A single donation can save up to three lives.”
ELOY — In an effort to help the critical shortage of blood donors, the Eloy Civil Air Patrol is hosting a blood drive Saturday at Eloy Junior High School. The blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is expected to help those who are in need of blood donations. With the impacts of COVID-19 still apparent, Squadron Commander Kevin Rattey feels that this is the perfect time to lend a helping hand.
Greenville resident Raymond Wedlake, 70, never thought much of blood donations in college, busy with a heavy engineering course load. When he entered the workforce, and found an employer that championed blood donations, he felt called to become a lifelong donor. Since his first donation in 1982, Wedlake has logged...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We are a month away from “the game” and Wednesday marks the beginning of the annual Blood Battle between Ohio State and Michigan. Over the next four weeks, community members of both universities will donate blood patients in need, at several drives. This year’s competition to see which university can generate more, comes at a time […]
Local blood donors are needed this fall. LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients. Appointments are required. The Osage Community Blood Drive will run from noon-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 at the VFW Hall, 3693...
In partnership with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, Carroll University Department of Nursing’s Health will host a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. This is the first partnership of its kind. The blood drive will take place at the Waukesha YMCA (320 E. Broadway)...
An area blood drive will soon be held in memory of a county resident who dedicated his life to service in many different ways, including holding blood drives. The Petersburg-Bethel Presbyterian Church will be the site of a blood drive that will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in memory of Glenn Metz.
On Friday, the Tri-City United School District organized their annual blood drive in the high school gym with the American Red Cross. Members of the Student Council worked with TCU co-advisors Jen Davidson and Emily Erwin to make the blood drive possible. In total, the blood drive collected 36 pints of blood.
BLOOD ASSURANCE, THE LOCAL BLOOD BANK FOR COLUMBIA, LAWRENCEBURG AND SURROUNDING AREAS WILL BE HAVING A BLOOD DRIVE ON THURSDAY AT MOTLOW STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE LOCATED AT 1802 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE FROM 10 TO 3. TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, GO TO BLOODASSURANCE DOT ORG FORWARD SLASH MSCC114.
C’mon Payson and Rim Country residents — lets fill our next two blood drives. As of press time 30 appointments remained available for the drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 9 at the Pine-Strawberry Community First Baptist Church. If that doesn’t fit your schedule, sign up for...
Viking Campus Activities Board (VCAB) is sponsoring a Vitalant Blood Drive this Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. in the Student Center Skoal Room. To make an appointment, please contact Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL or go to www.donors.vitalant.org and search Blood Drive Code:...
