BEAT BAMA BLOOD DRIVE: Donate at Assurance Financial locations Wednesday!

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still a critical need for blood throughout the nation, especially in southern Kentucky. “The really scary thing this Halloween is the low blood supply,” according to Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region. It’s critical for Logan County residents to donate in order to support the members of their community who are battling debilitating illnesses or traumatic injuries in the hospital. A single donation can save up to three lives.”

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO